Lisle Benet nips Mundelein Carmel in taut scare 48-45

The cardiac kids of Lisle Benet unleashed every advantage to outlast Mundelein Carmel 48-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Mundelein Carmel squared off with December 17, 2021 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Mundelein Carmel faced off against Chicago Latin and Lisle Benet took on Joliet Catholic on January 13 at Joliet Catholic Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.