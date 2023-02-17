A tight-knit tilt turned in Lisle Benet's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago DePaul College Prep 47-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Lisle Benet drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Chicago DePaul College Prep after the first quarter.

The Redwings opened a narrow 25-13 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Chicago DePaul College Prep trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 33-26.

The Rams fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Redwings would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

