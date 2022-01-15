Lisle Benet mauls Warren in strong showing 69-38

Lisle Benet left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Warren 69-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 8 , Lisle Benet squared up on Glen Ellyn Glenbard West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.