Lisle Benet knocks out victory on La Grange Park Nazareth 59-41

Lisle Benet notched a win on the victory belt after defeating La Grange Park Nazareth 59-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 30 , Lisle Benet squared up on Winnetka New Trier in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Redwings opened with a 32-22 advantage over the Roadrunners through the first quarter.
The Redwings took control in the third quarter with a 45-31 advantage over the Roadrunners.
