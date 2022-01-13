Lisle Benet knocks out victory on Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 55-41

The Redwings darted in front of the Spartans 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Redwings' shooting darted to a 20-18 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.