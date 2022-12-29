Lisle Benet knocks off Chicago Heights Bloom 49-43

Lisle Benet didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Heights Bloom 49-43 at Chicago Heights Bloom High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 21, Lisle Benet squared off with Gilbert Higley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.