Lisle Benet gallops past Chicago Marist 57-47

Lisle Benet stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Marist to earn a 57-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Chicago Marist squared off with January 28, 2022 at Chicago Marist High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Lisle Benet faced off against Joliet West and Chicago Marist took on Centralia on December 30 at Centralia High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.