Lisle Benet escapes Wheaton St. Francis 58-55

Lisle Benet posted a tight 58-55 win over Wheaton St. Francis at Wheaton St. Francis High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 8 , Lisle Benet squared up on Glen Ellyn Glenbard West in a basketball game .

The Spartans took a 28-27 lead over the Redwings heading to the half locker room.

The Redwings put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 31-27 in the last stanza.

