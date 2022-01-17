Lisle Benet escapes Wheaton St. Francis 58-55

Lisle Benet posted a tight 58-55 win over Wheaton St. Francis at Wheaton St. Francis High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Spartans took a 28-27 lead over the Redwings heading to the half locker room.

The Redwings put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 31-27 in the last stanza.

