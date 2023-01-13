Lisle Benet engulfs Joliet Catholic in point barrage 72-44

Lisle Benet's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-44 win over Joliet Catholic on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Joliet Catholic squared off with December 3, 2021 at Lisle Benet Academy last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 7, Lisle Benet squared off with Chicago Marist in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
