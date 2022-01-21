Lisle Benet earns solid win over Chicago St. Patrick 55-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Lisle Benet spurred past Chicago St. Patrick 55-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Lisle Benet faced off against Wheaton St Francis and Chicago St Patrick took on Grayslake Central on January 15 at Chicago St Patrick High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lisle Benet opened with a 19-6 advantage over Chicago St. Patrick through the first quarter.
Lisle Benet's offense darted to a 27-16 lead over Chicago St. Patrick at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.