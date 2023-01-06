 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisle Benet dominates early, rolls past Chicago St. Patrick 67-36

An early dose of momentum thrust Lisle Benet to a 67-36 runaway past Chicago St. Patrick on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Lisle Benet and Chicago St Patrick played in a 55-42 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 27, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Rolling Meadows and Lisle Benet took on Joliet West on December 30 at Lisle Benet Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

