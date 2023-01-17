Lisle Benet dispatches Arlington Heights St. Viator 61-48

Lisle Benet put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Arlington Heights St. Viator in a 61-48 decision during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off on February 7, 2022 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For results, click here.
