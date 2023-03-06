Lisle Benet showed no mercy to Rockford Auburn, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 67-33 victory in Illinois boys basketball on March 6.

Lisle Benet moved in front of Rockford Auburn 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Redwings opened a massive 30-15 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Lisle Benet jumped to a 53-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redwings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

