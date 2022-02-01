Lisle Benet designs winning blueprint on Niles Notre Dame College Prep 57-44

Lisle Benet dumped Niles Notre Dame College Prep 57-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Lisle Benet faced off against Naperville North and Niles Notre Dame College Prep took on Chicago Taft on January 22 at Niles Notre Dame College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Niles Notre Dame College Prep showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Lisle Benet as the first quarter ended.
The Redwings' shooting moved to a 31-20 lead over the Dons at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.