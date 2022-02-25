Lisle Benet controls the action and Carol Stream Glenbard North in affair 60-40

Carol Stream Glenbard North had no answers as Lisle Benet roared to a 60-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Redwings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-15 lead over the Panthers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.