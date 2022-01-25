Lisle Benet collects victory over Naperville North 49-38

Lisle Benet put together a victorious gameplan to stop Naperville North 49-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
The first quarter gave Lisle Benet a 28-19 lead over Naperville North.
