Lisle Benet cancels check from Niles Notre Dame College Prep 53-36

Lisle Benet put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Niles Notre Dame College Prep in a 53-36 decision during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Lisle Benet and Niles Notre Dame College Prep played in a 57-44 game on February 1, 2022.

