Lisle Benet blitzes Joliet West in convincing fashion 66-37

Lisle Benet handled Joliet West 66-37 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

Lisle Benet took charge in front of Joliet West 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Lisle Benet's offense stomped on to a 36-20 lead over Joliet West at the intermission.

Lisle Benet's power showed as it carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

