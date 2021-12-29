Lisle Benet blitzes Joliet West in convincing fashion 66-37

Lisle Benet handled Joliet West 66-37 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.
Recently on December 17 , Lisle Benet squared up on Mundelein Carmel Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Lisle Benet took charge in front of Joliet West 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
Lisle Benet's offense stomped on to a 36-20 lead over Joliet West at the intermission.
Lisle Benet's power showed as it carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
