Linton-Stockton knocks off St. Joseph-Ogden 50-48

The cardiac kids of Linton-Stockton unleashed every advantage to outlast St. Joseph-Ogden 50-48 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

St. Joseph-Ogden started on steady ground by forging a 15-12 lead over Linton-Stockton at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 30-19 margin over the Miners at half.

St. Joseph-Ogden had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Linton-Stockton 46-42.

The Miners fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Spartans.

Recently on December 30, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Normal University in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

