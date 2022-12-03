Lincolnshire Stevenson sprints past Chicago Westinghouse 62-52

Playing with a winning hand, Lincolnshire Stevenson trumped Chicago Westinghouse 62-52 in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.
Last season, Lincolnshire Stevenson and Chicago Westinghouse squared off with December 4, 2021 at Lincolnshire Stevenson High School last season. For more, click here.
