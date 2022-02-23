Lincoln squeezes past Urbana 53-49

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lincoln passed in a 53-49 victory at Urbana's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
Lincoln darted in front of Urbana 17-4 to begin the second quarter.
Lincoln's shooting stomped on to a 29-9 lead over Urbana at halftime.
Lincoln's force showed as it carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lincoln withstood Urbana's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
