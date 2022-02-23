Lincoln squeezes past Urbana 53-49

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lincoln passed in a 53-49 victory at Urbana's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

Lincoln darted in front of Urbana 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln's shooting stomped on to a 29-9 lead over Urbana at halftime.

Lincoln's force showed as it carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lincoln withstood Urbana's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on February 15, Lincoln faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Urbana took on Champaign Central on February 19 at Champaign Central High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

