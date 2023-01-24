Lincoln squeaks past Normal West in defensive tussle

NORMAL – Locked in a one-possession game with Normal West the entire fourth quarter, Lincoln missed all five of its free throws over the final eight minutes.

Lincoln averted what would ordinarily mean disaster with defense and clutch rebounding to slip past the Wildcats 44-43 in nonconference action Tuesday.

Drew Hayes put back his own miss for the deciding basket with 1:24 remaining. Several chances to score on both sides down the stretch were unsuccessful.

“We fought hard. We finally rebounded,” Railsplitters coach Neil Alexander said. “If they’re going to miss some threes in the third quarter, you’ve got to be able to rebound them. We didn’t do that. The kids came up with some big rebounds in the fourth quarter.”

After rebounding a missed Lincoln free throw with 15 seconds left, West got shots from Logan Sluder and Tanner Cupples after an offensive rebound but neither connected.

The Railers did not convert either of two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining. The Wildcats rebounded and immediately called timeout then called another at the 2.8-second mark after a quick pass to midcourt. But Kylen Smith’s 3-point try at the buzzer was off the mark.

“I wanted to advance the ball to halfcourt to give ourselves a shot at getting a better shot,” said West coach Ed Hafermann. “Their player made a play on it and it kind of got loose a little bit. He (Smith) was able to recover, but I think it sped him up a little bit.”

Lincoln improved to 17-4, while the Wildcats fell to 14-11.

Camp(ing) out

West junior Gavin Camp scored eight of his 19 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats led 22-20 at the half.

“We struggled to guard No. 2 (Camp),” said Lincoln junior Aidan Gowin. “He was a good shooter.”

Smith added 13 points for West.

Gowin chips in

Gowin came off the bench to pace Lincoln with 15 points, scoring seven of the Railers’ nine second-quarter points.

“That was one of his better games,” Alexander said. “He was really good. He really stepped up and gave us some scoring.”

“Toward the end we fought and we got a win,” Gowin said. “Our defense is the key. We’ve got scorers, but defense is going to win our games.”

Cook sidelined

Payton Cook, Lincoln’s 6-foot-7 junior, did not play in the second half after suffering a bruised knee.

“With Cook down, Sasse had to come in to play his spot,” Alexander said of 6-5 senior Tyler Sasse. “He’s usually our four man, but we had to bounce him to the five spot. To win a game without him (Cook) is really big.”

Fourth quarter woes

West hit just 2 of 8 fourth-quarter shots and committed five turnovers as Camp scored all six of his team’s points.

“As we get into the fourth quarter, we’ve got to really value the ball,” said Hafermann. “We need to make the most of our possessions. A couple of times we turned it over trying to get things set up working the zone, and we were not able to do that. This is something we can definitely learn from.”

Defense rules

Both teams hit 15 of 36 shots for 42 percent. The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers, four more than Lincoln.

West held a 23-21 rebounding edge with Camp and Hayes each grabbing a game-high six boards.

