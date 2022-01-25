Lincoln slips past Normal Community West 47-40

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Lincoln didn't mind, dispatching Normal Community West 47-40 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Railsplitters opened with a 12-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

Lincoln kept a 21-16 intermission margin at Normal Community West's expense.

The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Railsplitters 34-32.

Lincoln hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-6 advantage in the frame.

