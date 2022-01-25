Lincoln slips past Normal Community West 47-40

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Lincoln didn't mind, dispatching Normal Community West 47-40 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Railsplitters opened with a 12-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
Lincoln kept a 21-16 intermission margin at Normal Community West's expense.
The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Railsplitters 34-32.
Lincoln hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-6 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on January 20, Lincoln faced off against Mt Zion and Normal Community West took on Naperville Neuqua Valley on January 15 at Normal Community West. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.