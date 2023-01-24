Lincoln records thin win against Normal West 44-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Lincoln didn't mind, dispatching Normal West 44-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
Last season, Lincoln and Normal West squared off with January 25, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Normal West faced off against Kankakee and Lincoln took on Quincy on January 14 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.
