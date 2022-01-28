Lincoln records sound decision over Mattoon 40-35

Lincoln edged Mattoon in a close 40-35 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, Mattoon faced off against Pana and Lincoln took on Rock Island on January 22 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lincoln opened with a 9-3 advantage over Mattoon through the first quarter.
The Railsplitters registered a 24-13 advantage at intermission over the Green Wave.
The Railsplitters enjoyed a thin margin over the Green Wave with a 30-29 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
