 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln records sound decision over Mattoon 40-35

  • 0

Lincoln edged Mattoon in a close 40-35 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 22, Mattoon faced off against Pana and Lincoln took on Rock Island on January 22 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Lincoln opened with a 9-3 advantage over Mattoon through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters registered a 24-13 advantage at intermission over the Green Wave.

The Railsplitters enjoyed a thin margin over the Green Wave with a 30-29 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News