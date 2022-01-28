Lincoln records sound decision over Mattoon 40-35

Lincoln edged Mattoon in a close 40-35 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Lincoln opened with a 9-3 advantage over Mattoon through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters registered a 24-13 advantage at intermission over the Green Wave.

The Railsplitters enjoyed a thin margin over the Green Wave with a 30-29 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.