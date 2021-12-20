Lincoln pours it on Jacksonville 54-22

Lincoln swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Jacksonville 54-22 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 20.
The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 21-6 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.
The Railsplitters' offense breathed fire to a 30-12 lead over the Crimsons at the half.
Lincoln's reign showed as it carried a 46-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
