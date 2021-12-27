Lincoln posts win at Alton's expense 35-17

Lincoln put together a victorious gameplan to stop Alton 35-17 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Lincoln's shooting thundered to a 23-4 lead over Alton at the intermission.
Lincoln's reign showed as it carried a 32-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 20 , Lincoln squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
