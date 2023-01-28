 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln pockets slim win over Decatur Eisenhower 42-35

  • 0

Lincoln finally found a way to top Decatur Eisenhower 42-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Lincoln faced off on January 29, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Lincoln faced off against Rock Island and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Lanphier on January 20 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News