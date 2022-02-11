Lincoln outlasts Effingham 42-29

Lincoln charged Effingham and collected a 42-29 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 5, Lincoln faced off against Charleston and Effingham took on Mahomet-Seymour on February 5 at Effingham High School. Click here for a recap
Lincoln jumped in front of Effingham 18-4 to begin the second quarter.
Lincoln's shooting jumped to a 26-13 lead over Effingham at the intermission.
Lincoln's power showed as it carried a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
