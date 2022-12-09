Lincoln mollywopps Charleston 46-15

Lincoln showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Charleston 46-15 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lincoln and Charleston faced off on February 5, 2022 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon and Charleston took on Taylorville on December 3 at Charleston High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
