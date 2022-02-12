Lincoln knocks out victory on East Peoria 48-35

Playing with a winning hand, Lincoln trumped East Peoria 48-35 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Railsplitters opened with a 16-4 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.
Lincoln registered a 24-11 advantage at intermission over East Peoria.
The third quarter gave the Railsplitters a 38-19 lead over the Raiders.
