Lincoln knocks out victory on East Peoria 48-35

Playing with a winning hand, Lincoln trumped East Peoria 48-35 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Railsplitters opened with a 16-4 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.

Lincoln registered a 24-11 advantage at intermission over East Peoria.

The third quarter gave the Railsplitters a 38-19 lead over the Raiders.

In recent action on February 5, East Peoria faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 7 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

