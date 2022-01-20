Lincoln finds small margin for win in tilt with Mt. Zion 55-53

Lincoln knocked off Mt. Zion 55-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 15, Lincoln faced off against Quincy and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 13 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lincoln opened with a 17-13 advantage over Mt. Zion through the first quarter.
The Railsplitters' shooting darted to a 26-16 lead over the Braves at the half.
Lincoln's upper hand showed as it carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
