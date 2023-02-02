Lincoln dismissed Taylorville by a 72-27 count on February 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Taylorville and Lincoln played in a 54-53 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Taylorville faced off against Charleston . For a full recap, click here. Lincoln took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 28 at Lincoln High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.