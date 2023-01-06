Lincoln edges Mahomet-Seymour in tough test 48-43

Lincoln swapped jabs before dispatching Mahomet-Seymour 48-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln played in a 31-28 game on February 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Lincoln took on Collinsville on December 30 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.