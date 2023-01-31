Lincoln drums East Peoria with resounding beat 47-24

Lincoln played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Peoria during a 47-24 beating on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Lincoln and East Peoria played in a 48-35 game on February 12, 2022.

In recent action on January 27, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon. East Peoria took on Canton on January 24 at East Peoria High School.

