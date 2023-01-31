 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln drums East Peoria with resounding beat 47-24

  • 0

Lincoln played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Peoria during a 47-24 beating on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Lincoln and East Peoria played in a 48-35 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon . For more, click here. East Peoria took on Canton on January 24 at East Peoria High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News