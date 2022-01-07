Lincoln designs winning blueprint on Mahomet-Seymour 47-33

Riding a wave of production, Lincoln dunked Mahomet-Seymour 47-33 at Mahomet-Seymour High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Lincoln took on Granite City on December 29 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.