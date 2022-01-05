 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln collects victory over Charleston 44-27

Lincoln grabbed a 44-27 victory at the expense of Charleston in Illinois boys basketball on January 5.

In recent action on December 30, Charleston faced off against Mattoon and Lincoln took on Granite City on December 29 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

Lincoln moved in front of Charleston 12-3 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln opened an enormous 22-7 gap over Charleston at the intermission.

The Railsplitters moved over the Trojans when the fourth quarter began 35-24.

