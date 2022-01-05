Lincoln collects victory over Charleston 44-27

Lincoln grabbed a 44-27 victory at the expense of Charleston in Illinois boys basketball on January 5.

Lincoln moved in front of Charleston 12-3 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln opened an enormous 22-7 gap over Charleston at the intermission.

The Railsplitters moved over the Trojans when the fourth quarter began 35-24.

