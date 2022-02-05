 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln collects skin-tight win against Charleston 51-44

  • 0

Lincoln wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-44 victory over Charleston in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.

Lincoln opened with a 10-9 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense jumped to a 17-16 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Lincoln's leverage showed as it carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.

In recent action on January 29, Lincoln faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Charleston took on Taylorville on January 28 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News