Lincoln collects skin-tight win against Charleston 51-44

Lincoln wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-44 victory over Charleston in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.

Lincoln opened with a 10-9 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense jumped to a 17-16 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Lincoln's leverage showed as it carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.

