Lincoln casts spell on Rock Island 35-30

Lincoln didn't flinch, finally repelling Rock Island 35-30 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Rock Island and Lincoln squared off with January 22, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Lincoln faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 14 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
