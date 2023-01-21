 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln casts spell on Rock Island 35-30

  • 0

Lincoln didn't flinch, finally repelling Rock Island 35-30 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Rock Island and Lincoln squared off with January 22, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Lincoln faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 14 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Camden tops Chicago Kenwood 68-54

Chicago Kenwood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Camden prevailed 68-54 at Chicago Kenwood Academy on January 20 in Illinois boys…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News