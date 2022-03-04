Liberty sprints past Jacksonville Routt Catholic 39-28

Liberty grabbed a 39-28 victory at the expense of Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Liberty and Jacksonville Routt Catholic settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

The Eagles' offense moved to a 20-14 lead over the Rockets at the half.

The Eagles' control showed as they carried a 31-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

