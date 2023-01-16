Lexington's convoy passes LeRoy 47-35

Lexington knocked off LeRoy 47-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 16.
The last time LeRoy and Lexington played in a 64-51 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, LeRoy faced off against Tremont and Lexington took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 7 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
