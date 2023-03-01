The Lexington High School basketball team rallied from a 19-point deficit to shock No. 1-ranked Decatur Lutheran, 64-56, on Tuesday in a Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinal game.

The Minutemen, who advanced to the super-sectional last season, improved to 28-7 and will play either Cornerstone Christian or Salt Fork for the sectional championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

Decatur Lutheran suffered its first loss of the season in 31 games.

Moline beats NCHS

University of Iowa recruits Brock Harding and Owen Freeman combined for 30 points to lead No. 2-ranked Moline to a 68-51 victory against NCHS in a Class 4A Moline Sectional semifinal game at Wharton Field House in Moline.

NCHS (20-14) was led by junior guard Braylon Roman with 15 points while 6-foot-9 junior center Jaheem Webber added 14. The Ironmen bowed out with a 20-14 record.

Harding scored 18 points while Freeman and sophomore Trey Taylor contributed 12 each. Moline meets O'Fallon, which beat Quincy, 64-35, in the other semifinal at Alton, in Friday's championship game.

NCHS trimmed a 19-11 deficit after the first quarter to 27-21 at halftime. The Maroons extended the margin to 51-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

