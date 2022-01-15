Lexington severs Colfax Ridgeview's hopes 59-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Playing with a winning hand, Lexington trumped Colfax Ridgeview 59-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 15.

In recent action on January 4, Lexington faced off against Cullom Tri-Point and Colfax Ridgeview took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 4 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.

Lexington's offense moved to a 21-12 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at the half.

The Minute Men's upper-hand showed as they carried a 41-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

