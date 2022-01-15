Lexington severs Colfax Ridgeview's hopes 59-40

Playing with a winning hand, Lexington trumped Colfax Ridgeview 59-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 15.
In recent action on January 4, Lexington faced off against Cullom Tri-Point and Colfax Ridgeview took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 4 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington's offense moved to a 21-12 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at the half.
The Minute Men's upper-hand showed as they carried a 41-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.