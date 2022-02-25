 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lexington pounds out steady beat in win over Heyworth 66-57

  • 0

Lexington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Heyworth 66-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Lexington opened with a 21-9 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.

Lexington's offense struck to a 36-17 lead over Heyworth at the intermission.

Lexington's domination showed as it carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Minute Men would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

In recent action on February 19, Lexington faced off against Roanoke-Benson and Heyworth took on Normal Calvary Christian on February 19 at Heyworth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News