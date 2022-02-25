Lexington pounds out steady beat in win over Heyworth 66-57

Lexington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Heyworth 66-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Lexington opened with a 21-9 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.
Lexington's offense struck to a 36-17 lead over Heyworth at the intermission.
Lexington's domination showed as it carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Minute Men would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
