Lexington pounds out steady beat in win over Decatur Lutheran 69-61

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Lexington didn't mind, dispatching Decatur Lutheran 69-61 on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 23, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Lexington took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on February 23 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. Click here for a recap

