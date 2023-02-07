Lexington poked just enough holes in Flanagan-Cornell's defense to garner a taut, 66-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Lexington faced off against Streator Woodland . Click here for a recap. Flanagan-Cornell took on LeRoy on February 3 at LeRoy High School. For results, click here.

