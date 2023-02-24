Playing with a winning hand, Lexington trumped LeRoy 48-38 on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, LeRoy and Lexington faced off on Dec. 14, 2021 at LeRoy High School.

