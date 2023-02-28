Lexington weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 64-56 victory against Decatur Lutheran on Feb. 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lexington and Decatur Lutheran faced off on March 1, 2022 at Decatur Lutheran. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Argenta-Oreana . For more, click here. Lexington took on Flanagan-Cornell on Feb. 22 at Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.