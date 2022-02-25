Lewistown squeezes past Glasford Illini Bluffs 59-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With little to no wiggle room, Lewistown nosed past Glasford Illini Bluffs 59-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.

The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 24-17 lead over the Indians at the end of the first quarter.

Lewistown got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 42-26 to finish the game in style.

Recently on February 11 , Glasford Illini Bluffs squared up on Delavan in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

