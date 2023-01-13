Lewistown pours it on Hartsburg-Emden 58-30

Lewistown left no doubt on Friday, controlling Hartsburg-Emden from start to finish for a 58-30 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
In recent action on January 6, Lewistown faced off against Havana and Hartsburg-Emden took on Mt Pulaski on January 6 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. For results, click here.
